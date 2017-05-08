Video: Feds Seek Dismissal of Wrongful Arrest Suit

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) -U.S. Attorneys are asking a federal judge to dismiss a wrongful arrest suit filed by Kevin Curtis.

Curtis is the Tupelo man originally charged with sending ricin – laced letters to President Obama, Senator Roger Wicker, and Lee County Judge Sadie Holland.

Curtis was cleared shortly after his arrest and a second man James Everett Dutschke was arrested and ultimately jailed n the case.

In the motion to dismiss, the government says its initial investigation provided enough evidence to charge Curtis and he was cleared as soon as it became apparent he was not the man.

Curtis argued that’s not the case, and that he was held even after federal agents had targeted Dutschke as the true criminal.

A federal judge must still rule on the motion.