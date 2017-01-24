VIDEO: New Drugs And New Ways To Use Them Are Always Rolling Out

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – New drugs are always hitting the streets, but so are new ways of making older drugs more potent.

One new way is by adding household chemicals to drugs, like marijuana, to make the high stronger.

You can call it a game of chemical cat and mouse between dope dealers and drug agents.

The better the buzz, the bigger the bucks, but what users aren’t being told are the low points of the new high.

It started years ago with adding Drano and battery acid to make meth. Now, wasp and hornet spray are one of the biggest mixers drug dealers are using on their stash.

“They’re always trying to a find an ingredient to patent their drugs to make it stronger, make their cliential come back to buy the product, so it gets him higher, so once you sell it to this person, he’s going to tell the next person that this is a pretty good drug,” says Macon Assistant Police Chief Davine Beck.

The spray might be giving off a heavier high, but it’s also causing dramatic reactions.

“It affects your nervous system. It affects your heart, it affects your blood pressure, and it also causes paranoia, hallucinations, and we have problems with that. People are thinking they are somebody else, thinking they have super-human strength.”

Beck has seen it first-hand while on the job.

“I’ve had a case that we worked one time with a guy, he was high off of it, walking down the street butt-naked and we had to tase him, and it didn’t affect him at all.”

Noxubee General Hospital E.R. Doctor Ronny Medlin says it can take 10 to 15 minutes before a laced drug can cause a ‘bad trip.’

He says its easy to tell when a new batch of bad drugs is on the streets.

“One afternoon, we had seven people, evidently at the same party that came in. They were rather sick, they were abusive, aggressive, fearful, paranoid, and we had to hold them down, and give them some medication to relax them, and just completely uncontrollable.”

It makes the job even tougher for law enforcement as new drugs and ways to use them roll out.

“It’s kind of hard to stay on top of. We do what we can do because it’s like anything else, you work on one case, you got another case today, we just do our best to try to control the situation,” says Beck.

Beck says wasp and hornet spray is the latest craze, but he’s seen drugs mixed with rat poison and other designer drugs like PCP.