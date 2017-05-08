VIDEO: A Student Vigil Takes Over MSU’s Track and Field

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State community comes together to mourn the life of the track team member killed in a car crash over the weekend.

22-year-old Kaelin Kersh’s coach and teammates joined her friends, and other student athletes, to grieve and remember her.

The MSU senior was the backseat passenger of a car, that collided with an Mississippi Highway Patrol SUV around 1 o’clock Sunday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road near Clayton Village.

Kersh was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes held the vigil for the athletic community to help get through this difficult time.

“We use the term family here, around Mississippi State, a lot and it’s one thing to talk about family, but it’s another thing to live family, and our coaches around this campus do an incredible job of being at each other’s events, and especially in these times of mourning, being there for other teams. So, it is huge around here,” says MSU FCA Director, Jimmy Gilford.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Noel Collier, is listed in fair condition at a Jackson hospital.

22-year-old Tanequa Alexander, is also in fair condition at North Mississippi Medical.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.