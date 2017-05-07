VIDEO: Texas Roadhouse Opening Tupelo Location

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A well known restaurant that is opening this week in our area invites guests in for a sneak peek, and helps a children’s hospital.

The newest “Texas Roadhouse” is set to open Monday in Tupelo. This weekend, the restaurant held a preview for guests, and employees families.

It was an opportunity for the crew to get some experience waiting on hungry diners, and it is also a chance for the restaurant to raise money for LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

The restaurant was full of guests Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

A ribbon cutting will be held at one Monday, and the restaurant opens to the public at four Monday afternoon.

Texas Roadhouse will employ about 180 employees at the Tupelo location.