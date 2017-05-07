VIDEO: Texas Roadhouse Opening Tupelo Location

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A well known restaurant that is opening this week in our area invites guests in for a sneak peek, and helps a children’s hospital.

The newest “Texas Roadhouse” is set to open Monday in Tupelo. This weekend, the restaurant held a preview for guests, and employees families.

It was an opportunity for the crew to get some experience waiting on hungry diners, and it is also a chance for the restaurant to raise money for LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

The restaurant was full of guests Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

A ribbon cutting will be held at one Monday, and the restaurant opens to the public at four Monday afternoon.

Texas Roadhouse will employ about 180 employees at the Tupelo location.

Share:

Related News

15 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Texas governor signs ban on so-called ‘sanctuary cities’
Read More»
15 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
The Latest: Obama asks Congress to show courage
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Police: 2 doctors found dead in penthouse likely knew killer
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup