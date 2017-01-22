VIDEO: Tupelo Band Back Home After Historic Trip For Inaugural Parade

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (WCBI) – It was the moment 168 THS Band, Color Guard members and Cheerleaders had anticipated. Passing directly in front of the reviewing stand where President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were watching the inaugural parade.

You just marched in the inaugural parade, down Pennsylvania Avenue. What was that like?

“It was amazing, the light was so bright, but it was so much fun,” said Color Guard Member Justice Westmoreland.

“Whenever I started our routine, I looked to my left and saw him looking at me in the front and I just turned around and kept doing my routine,” said Drum Major Mason Keopradit.

“It was awesome, when we walked past Trump, I didn’t even play my horn because I was so astonished , like, he was right there, and his beautiful daughter was right there and his fine wife was right there and I was just like, I couldn’t even play, but it was fun, it was a good experience and I can’t wait to come back,it was fun,” said Band Member Allen Pegues, Jr.

“A very proud moment, and a moment I will never forget and I know neither of my girls will never forget,” said Proud Mom Julie Word.

THS Band members also met with Senator Roger Wicker, who after some coaxing, did the dab.

Tupelo High School was the only band in the state invited to take part in the historic occasion. Band Director Rick Murphy says students made the Magnolia State proud.

“The parade experience was great, reception we got all along Pennsylvania Avenue was really remarkable, I keep using that word but this whole trip has been remarkable, from the beginning when people stepped up and paid the money. Students were ready, we had to wait a long time for the parade to start, but once it started it was just a lot of fun and a great ovation and being right in front of the White House, the band played great,” Murphy said.

The tour wrapped up with a trip to Arlington National Cemetery. It was an opportunity for band members and chaperones to see that a presidential election and the ability to march in an inaugural parade comes at a high price.

Band Director Rick Murphy says the band would also like to try and march in either the Rose Bowl Parade, or Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the future.