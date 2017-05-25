Warm holiday weekend with scattered storms

TONIGHT: Clear, quiet, and comfortably conditions continue. Lows should be in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures warm into the upper 80s as southerly breezes develop. Humidity levels will be more noticeable by late in the day.

SATURDAY: Highs around 90° are a good bet but there will be a breeze to at least stir up the air. There is a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or storm but most if not all spots will stay dry.

SUNDAY: We’ll be watching out for a complex of potentially strong storms rumbling in from Tennessee during the early morning hours. Additional storms will be possible during the day as a cold front pushes into the area. The chance of rain is 50%. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Scattered showers and storms remain possible with the rain chance around 60%. Hopefully your outdoor plans won’t be affected but be sure to have a backup plan. Highs cool into the low 80s.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds is likely each day along with spotty rain chances. Seasonable highs in the mid 80s appear on track.

