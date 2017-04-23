West Point Senior Dies In Overnight Wreck

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point High is mourning the loss of one of their senior basketball players, who was killed in an overnight wreck in Lowndes County.

According to MHP, 18-year-old Jashun Johnson was driving on MS HWY 373 near Colbert Drive when his car left the highway and flipped multiple times.

Johnson wasn’t restrained and was ejected from the vehicle. He later died on scene from injuries sustained during the crash.

The West Point Community is hosting a candlelight vigil for Johnson this evening at Zuber Park in West Point, starting at 7pm.

