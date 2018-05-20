Hot, Humid with Chances for Storms

THE NEXT SEVEN DAYS: The weather pattern is going to be very stagnant so don’t expect much change from day to day. We expect to see scattered showers and storms every day. No organized severe weather is expected but isolated strong/severe storms with hail and gusty winds are certainly possible from time to time. Daytime highs should be in the mid to upper 80s, with perhaps a few in the low 90s at times, while overnight lows remain in the 60s.

FOLLOW @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER AND SNAPCHAT