Storms Expected This Weekend

TONIGHT: Look for a passing shower or storm before 11PM as lows fall into the low 70s.

SATURDAY: A few scattered showers and storms expected with the best chances in the Golden Triangle and south of US-82 towards I-20 between Jackson and Meridian. Look for highs in the low 90s with the heat index values in the afternoon between 100-105. Lows Saturday Night will fall into the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Better chances for scattered to numerous showers and storms on Sunday area-wide as tropical moisture surges in. With it, look for highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with the heat index values between 98-103. Lows Sunday Night will fall into the low 70s.

MONDAY: A few isolated showers and storms will occur, but this will be the driest day of the week for us. Highs will rise back into the low 90s with lots of sunshine, and it will feel like the low 100s in the afternoon.

TUESDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: A typical summer pattern with highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the low 100s, and a few scattered showers and storms each day. Nighttime lows will be in the low 70s.