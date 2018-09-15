Summer Weather is Here!

SATURDAY NIGHT: Look for temperatures to stay into the low 70s with mostly clear skies and light northwest winds.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies continue and that means another above average day with highs in the low 90s. If there is a sprinkle somewhere, it’ll be close to the Tennessee border, but odds are very low for that. Northwest winds will persist between 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Warm conditions stick around for the last week of summer. Highs stay in the low 90s with lows around 70. A few spotty showers/storms are possible by Wednesday & Thursday but odds are slim. An actual cold front may push across the region on Friday. If that occurs then our rain chances will be going up into the weekend.

TROPICS: We’ve got low chances to see a tropical wave redevelop into a tropical cyclone south of Cuba over the next 5 days. It’s the remnants of what was Tropical Storm Isaac and remains disorganized this weekend.

