Michael Strengthens while Cooler Air Comes Locally

HURRICANE MICHAEL: Hurricane Michael will move into the southern Gulf later today. Michael will be moving into conditions favorable for further development and will undergo rapid intensification, meaning at least a major category 3 hurricane at landfall is currently predicted. Michael will take a northeast turn prior to landfall, as an upper level trough pushes through the southeast. Right now, it appears the Florida panhandle is the most likely area for landfall to occur, but this forecast could change so keep checking the forecast for future updates.

TONIGHT: Staying just a bit breezy out there with winds out of the SE at 5-10 with gusts up to 15 at times. We’ll slowly increase in cloud cover and temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY: A few more clouds ahead of a cold front moving in from the northwest. An couple of isolated downpours will be possible through the day, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and it will be a bit breezy at times with winds out of the southeast at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Look for variably cloudy conditions with a few scattered showers moving in overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: The cold front pushes through our area Wednesday, bringing with it numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Temperatures dip into the 60s overnight.

THURSDAY – WEEKEND: Models have been a bit inconsistent with exactly how cool things get to end this week and start next week, and how long the cool-down lasts, but we do know things will feel like fall Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Other than a lingering shower or two Thursday, we are mainly dry for the second half of the week. We’re currently forecasting temperatures to stay in the 70s through Sunday, but this could change some as we get closer to the weekend. Check back for updates as we fine tune things over the next few days. Some models suggest a reinforcing cold front Sunday which would mean even cooler air and a few more showers again, this is something that may need to be adjusted as we get closer to the weekend.