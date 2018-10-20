Frosty Weather is Coming…

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and colder conditions return. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s to the low 40s. Some patchy frost is possible in sheltered spots but northerly breezes should limit the frost threat in most locations. If the wind tapers a bigger frost threat could develop.

SUNDAY: Brilliant fall sunshine takes control but highs will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and calm weather settles in. Lows in the mid 30s are more likely across the area and this will likely present the first big frost threat of the season.

NEXT WEEK: Seasonably cool 60s and low 70s return Monday through Wednesday. Showers are expected Thursday into early on Friday, but the best chance for rain will be to the south.

