Nice and Quiet Weather Remains

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and calm with lows in the 30s. Areas of frost are possible, especially north of US-82 so you may need to protect some tender vegetation once more out of an abundance of caution.

SUNDAY: St. Patrick’s Day 2019 is shaping up to be sunny and pleasant. Look for highs in the mid 60s with light north winds. The luck of the Irish is with us this year!

NEXT WEEK: A relatively quiet and mostly sunny weather pattern is expected through Friday. There is a slight chance of a stray shower early Thursday Morning thanks to a weak disturbance in northwest flow but dry weather is expected to hold on for most all of us. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool through midweek with an uptick towards 70 by the weekend. Unfortunately with a lack of even just some showers, allergy levels are expected to be problematic through the week.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: By the last week of March, it appears that warmer and wetter weather will return. This may very well mean more strong storms as a stormy spring pattern emerges. We’ve got lots of time to watch and lots of great weather to enjoy until then. We’ll keep you updated.

