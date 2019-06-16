Summer Storms Are Here

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few scattered storms will continue, but by midnight things should trend drier. Lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s with light to calm winds from the south.

MONDAY: More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, with best odds being in the afternoon and evening. A stronger storm can’t be ruled out. Highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with a partly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the low 70s.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY: Perhaps these days will bring us the best chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms thanks to a stalling out boundary and ample tropical moisture. Again, the highest odd will be in the afternoon and evening hours, but a shower or storm can’t be ruled out at any point in the day. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s with lows at night in the low 70s. Across the region, 1-2″ with locally higher amounts remains on the table.

FRIDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll call it isolated to scattered showers and storms as we head into the weekend. We’re thinking the boundary may erode away and push through, but it’ll have to be monitored. Temperatures remain in the upper 80s and low 80s with lows in the low to mid 70s.

