An Isolated Shower Today as Dorian Continues to be Monitored

Nice and quiet weather will continue in our area, but temperatures and humidity will be on the rise through the middle of the week. More comfortable weather returns for the end of this week and next weekend.

TROPICS: Hurricane Dorian continues to slow down and wobble in the Bahamas. As of 4AM Monday, it was moving 1 mph to the west and appears to begin wobbling to the north. If that is the case, that’s good news for the Florida Coast, but concern remains. In addition, the latest track takes it up the eastern Seaboard, and a land falling hurricane remains possible through North Carolina through Friday Morning before Dorian would be heading out to sea.

Besides Dorian, there are 4 other areas being monitored for development this week as we roll into the peak of Hurricane Season. As of now, none of the other 4 systems appear to have any threat to the mainland USA through the weekend.

MONDAY: Labor Day looks perfect, but warm weather will continue. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values above 95 in many spots. Plenty of sun to go around! Look for a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY: Sunny weather continues as temperatures stay on the hot side. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values nearing 100. A weak cold front may slide through Wednesday Night bringing a little bit of relief, but it won’t last long if it makes it.

THURSDAY – SUNDAY: More summer weather and sunshine is expected into the weekend as highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Lower humidity will bring some more comfortable air into the area Wednesday Night into Thursday, but it likely won’t last long as Gulf Moisture returns by the weekend.

