Warm and sunny today with highs back in the low to mid 90s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Dorian continues to remain stationary and wobble in the Bahamas. As of 4AM Tuesday, it remained as a category 3 storm and was centered just north of Freeport. The latest data continues to suggest Dorian remains offshore, but it will likely wobble erratically to the north today. As it moves north, it will remain a problem for coastal areas all the way up to the Carolinas through Friday.

Besides Dorian, there are 4 other areas being monitored for development this week as we roll into the peak of Hurricane Season. As of now, none of the other 4 systems appear to have any threat to the mainland USA through the weekend. One system has already been named Tropical Depression 7, or Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 south of Texas in the Gulf of Mexico.

TODAY: Temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s with the heat index between 95-100. Look for lots of sunshine with a few summer afternoon clouds. North winds will be between 3-8 mph.

TONIGHT: North winds fall below 3 mph under a clear and starry sky. Look for temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 tonight.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny weather continues as temperatures stay on the hot side. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values nearing 100. A weak cold front may slide through Wednesday Night bringing a little bit of relief, but it won’t last long if it makes it. It won’t bring any rain, either.

THURSDAY – MONDAY: More summer weather and sunshine is expected into the weekend as highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lower humidity will bring some more comfortable air into the area Wednesday Night into Thursday, but it likely won’t last long as Gulf Moisture returns by the weekend. No rain is expected, however.

NEXT WEEK EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The latest from the Climate Prediction Center places us in better odds for warmer than average temperatures and drier than average rainfall. That suggestion means it could be at least 2 weeks before we see widespread measurable rainfall, barring something tropical forming and moving in from the South.

