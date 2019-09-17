Hot Weather Continues, but Slightly Cooler Weather On The Way

The heat is on today. Highs climb into the upper 90s to 100 in a few spots.

TODAY: Temperatures soar into the upper 90s. Look for light north winds 0-5 mph. Dew point values will be lower, so the heat index values will only be in the low 100s. Look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

TONIGHT: Temperatures cool into the upper 60s and low 70s under a mostly clear sky. Look for light north winds under 3 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More heat and humidity, as temperatures climb into the upper 90s again. The heat index should be in the low 100s. Lows at night are back into the upper 60s and low 70s. A few isolated showers are possible, though most will stay dry.

THURSDAY – WEEKEND: An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but don’t hold your breath. We’ll keep lots of sunshine in place each day. Look for temperatures generally in the low 90s, with a few upper 80s across parts of the area for highs. Drier air will work in from the north and east thanks to a high pressure over the Appalachians. That will keep the warm days in place, but also allow for cooler nights. Lows at night fall into the 60s. Still though, temperatures will be above average. We should be in the mid to upper 80s this time of year with lows in the middle 60s.

