Warm to Finish the Week before a Big Weekend Cooldown

Patchy AM Fog will give way to a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Summer tries to come back for a few days before a big swing in temperatures drops us into the 60s Saturday Afternoon and the low 40s and upper 30s Sunday morning.

TODAY: We’re dealing with some patchy fog this morning, but that will mix out late this morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures rebound into the 80s with an isolated shower or two possible in West Alabama. Look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with light southeast winds under 8 mph.

TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky with a few clouds and no rain. Temperatures dip into the mid to upper 50s again overnight with light north winds around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: We’re back into the mid to upper 80s with a few isolated showers expected. Look for a partly cloudy sky with most staying dry.

FRIDAY/FRIDAY NIGHT: Another cold front is poised to push our way. As of now, we anticipate scattered to numerous showers and storms, with the best odds in the afternooon and evening hours. Ahead of the front, highs climb into the mid to upper 80s again, but behind the front a quick drop in temperatures is expected with lows Friday Night falling into the mid 50s with a stiff northwest wind. Showers and storms are expected through Friday Night which may very well impact Friday Night Football games.

SATURDAY – SUNDAY: Look for highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll likely see some isolated rain showers Saturday. Lows Saturday Night dip into the low to mid 40s with wind chill values into the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: It seems as if we’ll get a chance to enjoy Fall weather for a bit, though another disturbance comes in by Tuesday into Wednesday with some fall temperatures continuing. Scattered storms are anticipated Tuesday.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Three areas are being monitored for development off the Mid-Atlantic coast over the next 5 days. Regardless of development, high winds and heavy rain are anticipated in coastal areas of New England into the weekend.

