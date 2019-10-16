Nice Fall Weather to End The Week; Monitoring the Tropics

Isolated drizzle and showers are being pushed to the south as the cold front sweeps through this morning. We’ll trade it in for a couple of afternoons of nice weather before rain returns.

TODAY: A few morning showers/drizzle will clear out by 9AM, leaving decreasing clouds and breezy north winds 10-20 mph with gusts perhaps a touch higher. Temperatures stay in the 60s during the daytime with a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Look for temperatures to drop into the 40s and perhaps a few spots into the upper 30s tonight. Some patchy fog is possible in areas with a mostly clear sky. Winds remain out of the north 5-10 mph, trending calmer by the morning.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY: Highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Look for a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky each day. Lows fall into the 40s and low 50s at night.

THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK: Thanks to a resurgence in tropical moisture. More isolated to scattered showers are anticipated with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. Look for a partly cloudy sky with lows at night in the 50s and 60s. The best chance for showers appears to be Monday as another cold front sweeps through. We’ll have to monitor an area of low pressure developing in the Gulf, as a change in course could bring more tropical rains into the region during the weekend.

TROPICS: There are a few disturbances being monitored for tropical development over the next 5 days. Only one has the potential to become tropical and impact the United States as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. It has medium odds of formation, according to the National Hurricane Center. Regardless, it will bring a surge of moisture and tropical downpours into the Coast and somewhere in the Southeast through early next week. We’ll keep you advised.

