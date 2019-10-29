Rain and Storms On The Way, Some Strong Possible

SUMMARY: A frontal system brings in rain on Wednesday and into Thursday. Several inches of rain are anticipated across the region. There is the threat of a line of gusty storms Wednesday night and Thursday morning with a cold front. Clear and chilly weather returns Friday and we likely see our first widespread frost Saturday morning.

TODAY: A mostly cloudy sky is expected but a few more breaks in the cloud deck are certainly possible. We’re going to forecast highs into the upper 60s but a little sunshine would push areas into the low 70s. Look for northeast winds 2-8 mph.

TONIGHT: Areas of showers develop as warmer air surges back from the Gulf. Lows will be in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain and storms are expected but it will be a mild day with highs in the 70s. Some locally heavy rain is possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT-THURSDAY MORNING: Showers and storms will continue. There may be a line of strong storms with gusty winds late in the night or early Thursday morning. The main severe threat will be isolated damaging wind gusts; the tornado threat appears to be on the low end of the spectrum at this time. Temperatures will remain mild during the night with lows around 70.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: Rain showers will gradually end from west to east but it’s too early to tell if they’ll all be gone by trick-or-treating time. Temperatures may only be in the 40s by early evening with breezy conditions. Those little ghosts and goblins will need to bundle up!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies with much cooler lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Sunny skies will be the rule. Cool highs in the 50s are likely with overnight lows dipping into the mid to low 30s. A widespread frost threat is likely, if not a freeze. You’ll want to plan on covering tender vegetation once again.

