Lots of Sunshine Today, an Isolated Shower Tomorrow

TODAY: Look for a sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light and variable wind turns southeasterly during the day.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase as we won’t be nearly as cold. Lows near 30.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A stray shower may very well pass through areas along and south of US 82, but the better moisture will be found along and south of I-20/59.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Lows near 30.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Conditions look pretty good for high school football, just chilly again in the evening after sunset. Lows Friday night look to be in the upper 20s.

THIS WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with lows near 30.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Look for highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with lots of sunshine. We’ll hope to keep that slow warming trend moving forth.

