Showers to the North Today, Heavy Rain for Some on Friday

TODAY: A few isolated showers roll in ahead of a developing system, particularly along the Tennessee State line and in areas north of US 278. Most stay dry, warm and partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TONIGHT: Lows fall into the middle 50s overnight with the chance for showers area wide after midnight. We’ll likely start Friday morning some showers and a few storms in the region.

FRIDAY / FRIDAY NIGHT: A strong cold front pushes in from the west Friday into Friday Night. Ahead of it, multiple batches of rain and storms are expected in the area. With several rounds of storms, heavy rain would be the main threat, with 1-2″ in the region with locally higher amounts expected. Highs will still climb into the upper 60s and low 70s, though areas that see rain by Friday morning will be cooler. As the front pushes through Friday evening into Saturday morning, another band of showers with a few storms are expected.

Looking at this system, the track of the low would normally be favorable for severe weather, but other necessary ingredients, including thunderstorm energy and low-level wind shear will be lacking to even absent. That means we don’t expect any robust widespread severe weather, but an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out.

Regardless, lots of rain with a few thunderstorms will lead to a soggy Friday / Friday night, likely causing problems for some of our Friday Night football games. As the front passes, breezy north and west winds will kick in, cooling things off quickly. Temperatures fall into the 40s Friday Night.

SATURDAY: A few showers are expected behind the front lasting into early Saturday morning. Things will quickly trend drier with more clouds than sun into the afternoon, but we’ll be much cooler and perhaps breezy with northwest winds. Look for highs to only climb into the low to middle 50s. Clouds will continue to clear out during the night. Saturday Night lows fall to the 30s and perhaps low 40s.

SUNDAY – MONDAY: Post-cold front, we’ll be back in the 50s and eventually the 60s with more sunshine than not. Clouds will start to build back in by Monday afternoon. Lows at night are in the 30s.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY: Another storm system is winding up heading into the middle of next week. This system may very well give us a chance to develop some heavy rain and strong storms, though details including impacts, timing and threats are still uncertain. We’ve got plenty of time to monitor, so file away in the back of your mind to keep up with the forecast.

