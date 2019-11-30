Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon and Tonight

WATCH THE LATEST WCBI WEATHER WEBCAST HERE.

TODAY: We’ll advertise a mostly cloudy sky to start today with south winds between 10-20 mph with gusts perhaps a bit higher. By the late morning hours, showers and thunderstorms will approach our region. As we head into the afternoon, a line of strong to severe storms is expected to push in from west to east. The prime window of opportunity for storms will be 3 PM to 12 AM, with the threat wrapping up as the cold front passes on through. Main threats will be for strong damaging winds and perhaps a few tornadoes somewhere in the region. We’re advertising a level 2 threat for the WCBI viewing area. Highs ahead of the front climb into the 60s and even low 70s. Behind it, winds will kick in from the west 10-20 mph overnight.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Once the front passes, the chance for storms will diminish rapidly and strong north and west winds kick in, likely 10-20 mph with gusts perhaps a bit higher. Look for temperatures to fall into the 40s and low 50s overnight. Clouds are also expected to clear out pretty quickly.

SUNDAY: Highs will only remain in the 50s into the afternoon with most seeing abundant sunshine, though a few clouds are expected still in the morning. Look for breezy north and west winds 10-20 mph, slowly diminishing during the daytime hours.

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY: We’ll have a quiet and cool stretch of weather, with highs slowly warming through each day. Highs range from the 40s to the 50s, with lows at night in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: Another storm system looks to head our way by Friday, with a few isolated showers by Thursday evening into Friday. We’ll keep you advised on timing and more.

