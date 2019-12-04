Rain is On The Way

TODAY: With a mostly sunny sky and light northwest winds, temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

TONIGHT: Look for lows Wednesday Night to fall into the 30s under a partly cloudy sky with light and variable winds.

THURSDAY: Clouds will slowly increase during the day, likely becoming mostly cloudy by Thursday Night. Highs climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. By Thursday Night, rain showers arrive in the region with lows falling into the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: The first part of Friday will be soggy with showers passing through the region. No severe weather is expected. Highs Friday are in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain will wrap up by Friday afternoon. Lows fall into the upper 30s and low 40s Friday Night.

THIS WEEKEND: Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows in the 40s. A few showers are possible by Sunday Night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Another storm system looks to wrap up and head our way. This may bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. Timing and impacts remain a bit uncertain, but we currently think the cold front passes through Monday into Monday Night. We’ll likely see cooler air filter in behind it by the middle of the week.

