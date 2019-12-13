Showers and Drizzle Today, Strong Storms Possible Monday

TODAY: Scattered showers with areas of drizzle and mist are anticipated, mainly east of US-45, but can’t be ruled out area-wide. Rain amounts look to be very light, with most spots seeing less than a tenth of an inch of rain Look for a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Lows tonight fall into the low 40s and even upper 30s in a few spots. The chance for drizzle/showers will decrease through the night, though a few isolated showers may last through Sunrise.

THIS WEEKEND: We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend with increasing clouds by Sunday Night. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out Saturday Morning or even on Sunday Afternoon. Look for highs in the 50s and even low 60s. Lows at night fall into the 40s.

MONDAY: Ahead of a passing cold front, rain and storms are anticipated Monday into Monday Night. There is a good possibility of strong to severe storms somewhere in the region, and we continue to be outlined in a Level 2 threat by the Storm Prediction Center (2/5). All modes of severe weather look possible at this time. Look for highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, with lows Monday Night falling into the 40s and even 30s if the front passes through earlier.

TUESDAY / WEDNESDAY: Behind the front, we’ll have lots of sunshine and cool temperatures. Look for highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with lows at night in the mid to upper 20s.

