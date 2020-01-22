2019 Mississippi Tornadoes

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Last year was a record setting year for tornadoes in the State of Mississippi.

The National Weather Service office in Jackson has released updated statistics regarding all of the tornadoes that occurred in 2019.

A total of 115 touched down breaking the old record of 108 set back in 2008. The two busiest months were April and December where 67 and 24 occurred, respectively.

There were 3 tornado related fatalities and 48 injuries.

The majority of the tornadoes were considered weak with 24 of the 115 considered strong. No EF-4 or EF-5 tornado, otherwise considered violent, occurred in 2019 in the State of Mississippi.