Rain and Storms On The Way

TONIGHT: Clouds continue to increase with south winds remaining breezy. Some showers are expected to roll in after sunset Sunday, with areas of rain by Monday morning. A few rumbles of thunder also can’t be ruled out, but overall severe weather not expected. Look for lows down in the middle 50s.

THIS WEEK’S SETUP: A complex storm system is expected to pass through the area. A weak area of low pressure may pass to our northwest on Monday into Monday Night, but then the front heads south and stalls south of our area. That’s a good set-up to prevent mid-week severe weather locally.

MONDAY: Areas of rain with an embedded thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. An isolated strong storm is possible in some areas with wind and hail the main threat. We anticipate some areas seeing 1-2″ of rain with locally higher amounts possible. Rain showers will continue into Monday Night. Look for highs in the 60s and low 70s with lows down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: More batches of rain and storms will pass through the region. As of now, we think some areas may add another 1-2″ of rain Tuesday into Tuesday night. With the boundary pushing south towards the Gulf Coast and the track of the low staying along the coast, this would help bring in cooler air and keep us more on track for thundershowers. Things could shift around, but we’re growing confident in lesser chances for severe weather locally, aside from a stray strong storm or two. Regardless, batches of rain and storms remain a safe bet with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll continue to see batches of rain and storms push through the region, with uncertainty continuing on the most likely areas to see rain. Some areas may add another inch of rain with locally higher amounts possible. It will depend on how our cold front settles through and where the passing of the low will be located. Look for temps in the 50s and low 60s in a few spots with lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: It appears we’ll have some lingering rain showers in the region the first half of the day, and then we will advertise a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon and evening. Look for highs in the 50s and 60s with lows down in the 40s.

FRIDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: Thankfully, after this complex system exits, we’ll have another great end to the week with sunshine and highs generally in the 60s, though temperatures could vary as we move forth. Stay tuned, we’ll keep you updated with the First Alert.

