SUMMARY: It will be feeling more like summer heading into the second half of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be warming up into the lower to mid 80s and it will be humid. Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend and into early next week, but no day looks like a washout or no severe weather.

WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance is pushing through the region today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a few stray showers or storms. A warm front is lifting to our north, which will allow highs to continue to warm up into the lower 80s with SE winds 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Mild overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Getting warmer & humid with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance of a stray shower or storm. Warmer highs in the mid 80s.

WEEKEND: Partly sunny, warm & humid… simply more summer like. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. It doesn’t look like a washout on either day but rain and storm chances remain both Saturday & Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Some scattered showers still possible by Monday, but we’ll have more sunshine by Tuesday. Highs remain warm and above average in the mid 80s.

