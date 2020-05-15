SUMMARY: The summer like weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Daily chances of on & off again showers and storms continues, especially Friday and Sunday. Not a washout though and no severe weather is expected. The region will get a little bit of a cool down early to mid next week with drier weather returning as of right now.

FRIDAY: It’s already a mild start to our Friday with a mix of sun & clouds and temperatures in the mid/upper 60s to near 70. Expect a “carbon copy” of Thursday’s weather for today with scattered showers & storms this afternoon. Warm & humid once again with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Some storms could produce locally heavy downpours. Winds S 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Turning mostly to partly cloudy. Mild overnight lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun & clouds and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A small chance of a stray shower or storm.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Another mild night with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with better chances of scattered showers and storms as a cold front is pushing through. Highs once again top out in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: A stray shower and storms remain possible with a mix of sun & clouds. Temperatures behind our cold front cooler with highs only in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Sunny to mostly sunny skies right now with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Recent models suggest a cutoff low in the atmosphere may develop across the Deep South that could change this forecast so we’ll continue to keep you updated as we fine tune this.

