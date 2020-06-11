SUMMARY: The sunshine and pleasant weather has returned to north Mississippi and west Alabama and it’ll be here for at least through early next week. No major weather issues are expected anytime soon. Humidity levels will remain low and that means warm but comfortable days & cool but refreshing nights.

THURSDAY: Sunny and clear blue skies as high pressure builds into the region. Just refreshing for mid-June with the low humidity. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. A bit breezy with a N wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and pleasant. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY-WEEKEND: Lots of sunshine, dry and staying pleasant for June into the weekend. Highs near average in the mid to upper 80s. Clear skies during the overnight hours with lows mainly in the lower to mid 60s.

MONDAY: The sunshine continues and staying dry to start the new workweek. High temperatures remain the the upper 80s. Overnight lows in the 60s with mostly clear skies.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: We may see a few clouds but still sunny overall. Highs warming back up a bit to the lower 90s with the humidity making a comeback.

