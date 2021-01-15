A cooler but windy Friday ahead

SUMMARY: Here’s your top weather headlines as we head into our Friday and the weekend. Expect cooler and windy conditions today through Saturday. Mild temperatures will make a comeback along with the return of rain chances next week.

FRIDAY: Our cold front has pushed through so expect a mix of sun & clouds today for our Friday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only near 50 degrees. It will be a windy day as well as those SW winds will pick up 15-25 mph with gusts 30-35 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, maybe a few snow flurries in near the TN/MS line as a storm system pushes through the Tennessee Valley region. Cold overnight lows in the upper 20s Friday night.

SATURDAY: Staying quiet with a mix of sun & clouds. Highs remaining cool and below average in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows around 30 Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Lows around 30 Sunday night.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies to start off the new workweek. Highs in the low 50s. Lows near freezing Monday night.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers are possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Milder 40s for lows Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

