A hot & humid weekend ahead

SUMMARY: Our summery weather pattern will continue. Look for highs in the 90s, heat indices in the 100s, and pop-up storms just about every day over the next week.

FRIDAY: It’s a quiet & mild start to our Friday with temperatures in the 70s. Pop-up storms will develop by midday and continue during the afternoon before fading away in the evening. Warm & humid with highs near 90 degrees. Heat index values around 100 degrees.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Nice night to see the Full Buck Moon! Overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. Calm wind.

WEEKEND: Afternoon rain & storm chances will be possible. Highs in the low 90s with heat indices creeping back into the 100s. Lows in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: While stray storms are possible, the big story will be extreme heat and humidity. Highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the 100-105°+ range.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the WCBI News App