A new shopping center is being planned in Starkville

There is a new shopping center coming to Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A sign of growth in Starkville as a local developer develops a timeline for a new marketplace.

It’s been discussed for months; now there is a new shopping center coming to Starkville. The long-time home of Garan Manufacturing on Highway 12 is the designated site for a multi-use center.

- Advertisement -

The original owner of Garan moved its operation to Northstar Industrial Park in April.

“We’ll be developing that into what’s often called a power center it will be anchored by an international grocery store and then also a large well-known discount, shoes, household goods,” said the owner of Castle Properties Mark Castleberry.

Castleberry said Starkville is growing and that has attracted big-name retailers like Aldi and Marshalls.

“As that population comes they like to buy things they’re using goods and services and that sector hasn’t really been filled in or has grown as quickly as the residential growth so we’ll be keeping a lot of dollars here in Starkville and I think also making Starkville more desirable as a place to live,” said Castleberry.

Castleberry and his team plan to demolish the place as soon as September of 2021 and then begin the rebuilding process.

“Getting steel this is going to be a structural steel building. Traditionally we could get our steel package in about three months we’re now being quoted it may take as long as seven months that’s significant that’s why we’re a little more elusive on our completion date,” said Castleberry.

The new shopping center is expected to open in 2022.