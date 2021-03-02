A rainy and chilly day ahead for our Tuesday

SUMMARY: Cloudy skies and areas of rain will continue for our Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves south of us, bringing in a lot of moisture. It will also be cooler and below average with highs in the upper 40s. Look for the sunshine to return on Wednesday along with the 60s and mild, above average highs to make a comeback. A few more showers are possible on Friday. A great weekend is ahead for us. Even better news, no severe weather is in the forecast for at least the next 7-10 days so enjoy the quiet weather pattern while we have it.

TUESDAY: Another cloudy and rainy day is ahead for your Tuesday. It’s also going to be a chilly one with below average highs in the upper 40s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies as the rain chances come to an end. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll start off the day with morning clouds before we see more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm back up to near average with highs in the lower 60s

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. A pretty nice and mild day is expected with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Overnight lows near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs continuing to warm up in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. A much warmer day with in the upper 60s.

