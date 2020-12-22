A very nice Tuesday ahead; Big changes coming our way

SUMMARY: Can’t say we didn’t warn you! Enjoy the sunshine and the mild temperatures while they last because BIG changes are still set to move in by Christmas. Next cold front set to push through on Wednesday night into Thursday and this one will pack a punch. It will be cloudy, breezy and rainy at first then the cold air will filter in behind it.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY: Get ready for another beautiful December day ahead! Expect lots of sunshine and clear blue skies. Temperatures will be mild and above average by this afternoon with highs in the 60s. SE light winds. Please enjoy it because by Thursday morning you’ll be wishing you did!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with clouds beginning to move in by daybreak. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming breezy with clouds increasing. South winds 10-15, gusting up to 20 mph. Temperatures mild for more day with highs in the low 60s. Rain will start to move in late afternoon into the evening hours.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain likely, could be heavy at times. We could have a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures by sunrise Thursday may be in the lowers 30s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: The colder air will begin to filter in Thursday morning as the rain exits. Depending on how fast the cold air moves in, we “could” see a flurry or two early Thursday morning but not expecting much. Blustery and cold in the afternoon as temperatures only rise into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies will start to clear up, but it will be cold night ahead. No major issues for Santa’s arrival. Overnight lows in the 20s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Lots of sunshine and cold. Highs near 40.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies continue. Temperatures begin to rebound back up to near 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with another chance of afternoon and evening rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App