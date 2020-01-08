Aberdeen NOAA Radio Offline

Aberdeen, MISS. (WCBI) – People in portions of North Mississippi and West Alabama might be without one way to receive important severe weather alerts heading into this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Memphis confirmed Thursday Night that the NOAA Weather Radio transmitter in Aberdeen has dropped off the air. Repair teams have been notified but there is not an estimated return to service time.

This transmitter serves Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Chickasaw, Monroe, Clay, Lowndes and Lamar Counties. While the radio might be brought back in time for the weekend severe event, residents who rely on the NOAA Weather radios in these counties should be prepared to find an alternative way to receive severe weather alerts ahead of storms Friday Night.

To learn more about programming a weather radio, Meteorologist Jacob Dickey shares the process here. You can also learn more about programming weather radios, building a safety plan and how to stay connected with the First Alert Forecast by visiting here.

Another way to get notifications of severe weather is through the WCBI News app, available for Apple and Android. Our team will send you the First Alert if a watch or warning is issued for your area.

You can also stream live severe weather coverage and get the forecast on the go, twenty-four-seven.