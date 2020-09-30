Abundant sunshine continues

SUMMARY: Plan on more sun than anything else over the next week. The only chance of rain will come Sunday when a few showers are possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the 50s. SW winds 2-6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the 70s. Breezy NW winds 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70. High school football weather will be picture perfect but you’ll need to pack a jacket with temperatures quickly falling into the 50s after sunset.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and cool. Lows in the mid to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. No issues are expected for the college games in Starkville and Tuscaloosa.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows near 50.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny and quiet weather looks to hold on through at least Wednesday. Plan on mild days with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Cool nights with lows in the 50s continue.

