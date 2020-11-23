An active weather pattern is making a return this week

SUMMARY: It’s a sunny but cooler start to this short workweek. Our weather pattern will become more active once again as rain and storm chances are returning to the forecast for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. As of now, Thanksgiving Day itself looks nice, but more rain chances are possible by Black Friday and into the rest of the long holiday weekend.

MONDAY: After a cold front pushed through Sunday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies for our Monday. It will be much cooler as a NE wind will only allow temperatures to climb from the upper 30s to the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs by the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds but mostly clear. Overnight lows will remain chilly in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Most of the day on Tuesday looks to be dry with some sunshine but a few more clouds moving in. Highs warming up a bit to the mid to upper 60s. Some rain chances will be moving in as well heading into the overnight hours.

WEDNESDAY: We are still monitoring our chances for storms to move into the region early Wednesday into the afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the strong side with some gusty winds, heavy rain & lightning. Tornado threat is low but not zero. As of right now, we’re under a Level 1 Risk. Stay tuned! Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Thankfully, the holiday will be looking great with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY-WEEKEND: Another storm system will approach the area on Black Friday, bringing some rain and perhaps a little thunder late Friday evening. It appears that chances for showers and storms will continue through Saturday and perhaps into Sunday. The forecast will become a bit more clear as we get closer to the end of the week, but for now, plan for a dreary end to the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70 on Friday. Cooler temperatures in the lower 60s for Saturday and the mid 50s for Sunday.

