TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) -There is the winner of the Tupelo 2021 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition. He is 27 year old Alex Mitchell, from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Mitchell beat a field of contestants vying for the top prize at the Tupelo Elvis Festival. Now, Mitchell will represent Tupelo at the World Champion contest at Graceland .

He says he has been an Elvis fan for many years and is honored to represent the singer’s hometown.

“I’ve been an Elvis tribute artist for twelve years now, started when I was fifteen, was raised by my grandparents, grew up listening to Elvis in the home and it’s just an honor after all this time to be the winner of the Tupelo Elvis festival, the festival that means the most to me and hundreds and thousands of people around the world,” Mitchell said.

One of the judges was Linda Thompson, seen here with Mitchell. Thompson was Elvis’ girlfriend for nearly five years in the 1970s.

Mitchell won $5,000, along with a guitar from Tupelo Hardware, and other prizes.