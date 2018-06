CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An Amber alert issued for a five-year-old Clay County girl is canceled.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Baylee Elizabeth Emison was found.

- Advertisement -

An amber alert was originally issued earlier Thursday morning after Baylee was last seen late Wednesday night.

Investigators said the child is safe and a suspect is in custody.

We will have more information as it becomes available.