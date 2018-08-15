Another Hot Day Today, But Rain Returns Later This Week.

TODAY: Another relatively quiet day across our area weather-wise. Highs in the mid 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The heat index will climb to around 100° across the area again today. A couple of isolated showers or storms will likely pop up in the heat of the afternoon, but most areas stay dry today. Chance of rain around 20%. Overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: A more unsettled pattern begins to set in across our area and showers and storms take a more prevalent role in the forecast. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain around 40%. Overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: Friday and the weekend present the best chance for us to get wet this week. Numerous showers and storms across the area. Most everyone should see at least some rain during the end of the week. Highs in the upper 80s up to 90°. Chance of rain around 60% each day. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

MON/TUE: Rain chances still stick around, but aren’t quite as high to kick off the work week next week. Highs around 90°, with rain chances hovering around 40%.