August 16th Afternoon Weather Update

Friday: We could start off with a few areas of patch fog Friday morning. As we move later into the morning, areas of fog will mix out, leaving us with clear conditions. Scattered showers and storms become more widespread on Friday. Showers and storms will be most prevalent throughout the afternoon hours. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. We are not expecting a severe weather outbreak, but a few damaging wind and hail reports could be possible. As we head into the evening hours, showers and storms will begin to fall apart. We could have a rogue shower or storm last into the overnight hours. However, all storms should be finished by midnight. Highs Friday will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the area. Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 70s.

Saturday/Sunday: Showers and storms will increase in number for the weekend. Saturday looks like a wet move-in day for students at MSU. Showers and storms will persist throughout the day on Saturday. The pattern will stick around for Sunday as well. Highs this weekend will top out in the upper 80s, with overnight lows hanging out in the lower 70s.

Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday: Showers and storms will linger around through the middle of the work week. Before all is said and done with, many locations could see over an inch of rain by Wednesday. Our weather system will slowly begin to exit our region Wednesday into Thursday, leaving us with drier conditions. Highs Monday and Tuesday will peak in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Rain chances will greatly diminish as we go into Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will vary from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will hang out in the lower 70s next week.

