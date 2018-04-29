Beautiful Weather on Monday

SUNDAY NIGHT: Temperatures are heading for the low 40s overnight. Can’t rule out a spot slipping into the upper 30s but it appears unlikely. Also, there aren’t any real concerns for frost as we’ll be just warm enough to prevent it.

MONDAY: Look for a dry and sunny day as highs head for the upper 70s and low 80s as winds turn out of the south.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY: Look for summer-like weather as highs push into the mid 80s. Expect some clouds and the occasional pop-up shower/storm, but the odds of getting wet are very low.

FRIDAY – WEEKEND: Another chance for showers and storms exists Friday into Saturday. This could impact weekend plans and outdoor activities, but we’ll have to wait and see how this pans out as highs remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

