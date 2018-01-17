Black Ice Already Causing Headaches Tonight

Snow fell across the area during the day Tuesday. Already, some of the snow we had melted on the roadways earlier today. But this evening and tonight, it has refrozen causing dangerous travel conditions across parts of the area.

In Oktibbeha County, deputies have already been busy tonight handling numerous accidents. At 7:00 P.M., police were on the scene of Blackjack Road near Mississippi State University responding to multiple slide-offs and accidents. The road had been turned into a sheet of ice and vehicles haven’t been able to make it up some of the hills. As a result, vehicles had to be pulled from the ditch. Deputies did not expect conditions to improve overnight.

Other roads with significant ice problems include Artesia Road, Old Mayhew Road and Bardwell Road in Oktibbeha County. Many other counties are reporting snow/ice covered roadways. In Pickens County, all county roads have been closed overnight. The Calhoun County Sherriff’s department has implemented a curfew overnight from 9:00 P.M. to 5:00 A.M. Wednesday morning. Other counties under overnight curfews include Chickasaw and Monroe counties.

In Oktibbeha County, one officer told us there simply aren’t enough officers to handle the volume of calls tonight. They urge you to stay off the roads through Wednesday Morning.

Our weather team has been talking about this through much of the day. With temperatures falling into the teens and wind chills in the single digits, road conditions won’t be getting any better. To see their full forecast, visit WCBI Weather or get the full forecast on your WCBI Mobile App.

To see what travel conditions look like in your area, you can visit the following websites: