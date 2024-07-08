Bond denied for woman charged in Macon murder investigation

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was denied for the woman charged in a deadly Macon shooting.

Ciara Sharda Latham was charged with aggravated domestic violence and murder.

She made her first court appearance in Macon municipal court this afternoon.

Latham was accused of shooting and killing Breanna Alexus Franklin of Macon.

The shooting happened this past Saturday morning, at about 2 a.m., on Pearl Street.

Macon police told WCBI a vehicle drove up beside a car and fired one shot through the passenger side window.

Franklin died at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

