Busy end to the hurricane season expected

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) made an update to their 2020 Atlantic hurricane forecast Thursday.

The new forecast predicts a total of 19 to 25 named storms. Between 7 and 11 hurricanes are now expected along with 3 to 6 major hurricanes.

A combination of abnormally warm ocean water, lower vertical wind shear, lighter Atlantic trade winds, and an active west African monsoon season may contribute to more activity over the next 4 months.

There have already been 9 named storms in the Atlantic so far this year, most recently Hurricane Isaias which moved up the East Coast earlier this week. The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season will occur in mid September.