What you can do to prepare for Monday’s winter storm

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With the threat of wintry weather lurking, you may want to take time this weekend to prepare.

The WCBI Weather team expects up to a half-inch of ice on Monday, which will lead to dangerous travel conditions and potentially widespread power outages.

- Advertisement -

As you grocery shopping this weekend, pass up the milk and bread, but remember your non-perishables. Pick up items that don’t need to be frozen or heated up in the oven or microwave in the event of a power outage.

Speaking of power, now is a great time to charge up those cell phones and tablets. Find your flashlights and make sure you have fresh batteries. Have a plan for what you will do if you will lose power. Remember to never leave candles unattended and never use generators or grills indoors.

Travel will likely be dangerous Monday, Tuesday, and even into early Wednesday. Plan to stay off the roads if at all possible, but if you absolutely must be out, fill up your gas tank now and use extreme caution.

For the latest forecast, visit wcbi.com/weather.