Chilly Friday Morning; Cool Afternoon.

TODAY: A bit chilly this morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s, climbing to the mid 50s by mid morning under sunny skies. Mostly sunny in the afternoon, with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s to the low 70s. North winds around 5-10 mph throughout the day. Temperatures fall overnight into the 50s, bottoming out around 50° before dawn on Saturday morning.

WEEKEND: Temperatures climb into the mid 70s Saturday and around 80° by Sunday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday, but dry. A few scattered showers return to the forecast on Sunday, but not everyone sees rain. Overnight lows in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Cool weather sticks around with high temperatures ranging from the low to mid 60s to the low 70s through the week. Scattered showers will be possible in the first half of the week.