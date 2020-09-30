Chilly start then mild for our Wednesday

SUMMARY: Mostly sunny and dry fall weather is going to remain for at least the next week as we begin the month of October. A second cold front will bring in another shot of cooler air for Friday. The only chance for rain is Sunday when there could be a few more clouds and showers.

WEDNESDAY: After a chilly & clear start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s, a beautiful fall day is ahead as we wrap up the month of September. We’ll have mostly sunny skies and it will be seasonably warm. Highs in the upper 70s thanks to SW winds 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, cool and quiet. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild ahead of our next cold front. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds will switch up to the NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and chilly once again. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler as we end the workweek. Highs in the upper 60s. High school football weather will be great, but you’ll need jackets as you head out to the games.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, quiet, and remaining a but chilly. Overnight lows in the mid to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs back up in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. A few showers are possible. Highs in the 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny skies to start off the new workweek. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

