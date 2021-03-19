Cloudy & cool Friday; A nice weekend ahead

SUMMARY: It will be breezy, cloudy and cooler for your Friday. A nice weekend is ahead for us. Our next chances for some showers & storms won’t be until midweek next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Overnight lows around upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

SATURDAY: Some morning clouds with sunshine developing during the day. High start warming up again into the lower 60s. E winds 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and cool. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds as they start moving back in. Highs much warmer in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Rain and storms possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Another chance of some showers for midweek. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

